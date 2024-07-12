WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Holdings Reduced by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of WESCO International worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $90,861.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of WCC stock traded up $4.94 on Friday, reaching $170.42. 647,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

