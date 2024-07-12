Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. 103,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 182,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wetouch Technology stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:WETH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Wetouch Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

