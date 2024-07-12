William Blair Begins Coverage on Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM)

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

