WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.02 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

