Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $77.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.94. 669,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,361. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 46,325 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

