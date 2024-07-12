WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.40. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

