WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 113,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 214,602 shares.The stock last traded at $46.13 and had previously closed at $45.92.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 106,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.