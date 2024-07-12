WNS’s (WNS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WNS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

NYSE:WNS opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,042,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after acquiring an additional 301,022 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 234,139 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 214,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $13,137,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

