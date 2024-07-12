WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WonderFi Technologies Price Performance

WONDF stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 250,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. WonderFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

