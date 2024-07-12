WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WonderFi Technologies Price Performance
WONDF stock remained flat at $0.14 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 250,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,315. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. WonderFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WonderFi Technologies
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for WonderFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WonderFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.