Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 50,232 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $33.04.
Woori Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63.
Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group
About Woori Financial Group
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
