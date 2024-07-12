Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 50,232 shares.The stock last traded at $32.99 and had previously closed at $33.04.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

