Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WH. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after purchasing an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,293,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

