Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 638.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,533 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,962. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.