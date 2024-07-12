Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Critical Analysis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and Xiao-I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $621.15 million 10.18 -$338.69 million ($1.02) -19.82 Xiao-I $59.17 million 0.83 -$26.46 million N/A N/A

Xiao-I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Xiao-I shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SentinelOne and Xiao-I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -44.79% -16.48% -11.64% Xiao-I N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SentinelOne and Xiao-I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 8 16 1 2.72 Xiao-I 0 0 0 0 N/A

SentinelOne presently has a consensus target price of $24.86, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. Given SentinelOne’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Xiao-I.

Risk and Volatility

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xiao-I has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SentinelOne beats Xiao-I on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Xiao-I

(Get Free Report)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products. The company also develops and commercializes cognitive intelligence artificial intelligence platform products, including natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, machine learning, affective computing, and data intelligence and hyperautomation. The company's product platforms comprise conversational AI, knowledge fusion, intelligent voice, hyperautomation, data intelligence, cloud, intelligent construction support, vision analysis, intelligent hardware support, and metaverse platform. It serves communications, finance, government affairs, legal, medical, manufacturing, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.