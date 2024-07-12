XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $78.17 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. XYO has a market cap of $78.17 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009357 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,001.59 or 1.00164332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070564 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00564172 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $648,675.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

