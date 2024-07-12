Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 115,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

About Yara International ASA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

