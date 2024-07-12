Yarra Square Partners LP Cuts Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Yarra Square Partners LP cut its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 767,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,222 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises 12.5% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OWL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 270.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

OWL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 3,590,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

