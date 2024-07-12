Yarra Square Partners LP Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Taboola.com accounts for 4.0% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP owned approximately 0.36% of Taboola.com worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $163,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Taboola.com stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 439,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,090. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $944.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

