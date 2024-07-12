YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

YASKY stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. 11,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

About YASKAWA Electric

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.