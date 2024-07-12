Ycg LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ycg LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 3.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $44,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $218.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,053. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

