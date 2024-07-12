Ycg LLC Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ycg LLC cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,630 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 5.3% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Copart worth $67,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Copart by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,149,000 after buying an additional 2,721,412 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. 3,309,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

