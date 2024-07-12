Ycg LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,562,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $341,049,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $93,369,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,274,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,257,000 after acquiring an additional 200,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $339.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,893. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

