Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Holdings Raised by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Yelp worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Yelp by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.89. 314,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,323 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

