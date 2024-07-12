Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,156,000 after buying an additional 373,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,650,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,914,257,000 after purchasing an additional 678,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,831,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,045,000 after purchasing an additional 570,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.52. The company had a trading volume of 178,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,578. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

