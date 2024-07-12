Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 108.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 173,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $428,508.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,456,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,014.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,880.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after buying an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 278,841 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

