Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $23.58 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.58 or 0.00040357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $385.01 million and $55.66 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.