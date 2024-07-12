Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Zinc Media Group Price Performance
Shares of Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.56 and a beta of 0.07. Zinc Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.78.
Zinc Media Group Company Profile
