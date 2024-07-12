Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Zinc Media Group Price Performance

Shares of Zinc Media Group stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.56 and a beta of 0.07. Zinc Media Group has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.78.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.