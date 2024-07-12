Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 3.1% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.19 and last traded at $202.05. 564,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,223,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $201.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $5,609,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zscaler by 463.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $117,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

