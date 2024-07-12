ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.9 days.

ZTE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

