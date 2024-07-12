ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 527,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.9 days.
ZTE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04.
