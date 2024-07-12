Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Gap Up to $29.18

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $30.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 25,959 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 36,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,124,392.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,682,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,904,218.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 648,482 shares of company stock worth $20,424,898. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

