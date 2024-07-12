ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
