10,435 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.55. 20,726,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,979,364. The company has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

