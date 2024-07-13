10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.92.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.