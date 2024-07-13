1,541 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 184,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,022,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,213. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $323.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.