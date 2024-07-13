1,815 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.15. 551,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,719. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

