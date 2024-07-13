1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

