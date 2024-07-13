2,059 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.61. 50,827,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,470,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average is $167.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

