22,615 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 14,857,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,710,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.