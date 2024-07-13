22,684 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. 1,284,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

