25,745 Shares in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 667,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,696. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HCC shares. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.