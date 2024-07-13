28,209 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,258,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after buying an additional 70,178 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $6,182,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.12. 297,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,677,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.