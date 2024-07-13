32,088 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8,069.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 526,363 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,669,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,787,000 after buying an additional 226,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,834,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,660,000 after buying an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE:AL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 650,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

