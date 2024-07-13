3,374 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,087. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

