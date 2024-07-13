3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $110.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

