460,470 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.71% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BIZD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 509,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,388. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.