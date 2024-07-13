5,086 Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273,565 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,299,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,308,000.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $624,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,684,077.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,099,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,233.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $624,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $21,684,077.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,408 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

