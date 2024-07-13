52,519 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 357,960 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 2,228,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.