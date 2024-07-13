5,754 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,562. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,330.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,565 shares of company stock worth $6,662,844. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

