58,773 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in KeyCorp by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,484,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,918. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.