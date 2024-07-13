60,134 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Realty Income by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,055. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

