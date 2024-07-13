60,770 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,770 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,656 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $1,519,000.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 144,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,905. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.